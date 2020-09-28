Five people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jose M. Hernandez, 23, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on Gale Street on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Dewey J. Imse II, 18, of the 6000 block of East C.R. 750N, Fremont, arrested at C.R. 200N and C.R. 600W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Kari M. Jude, 24, of the 10000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jayden K. Krebs, 19, of the 30000 block of Kelly Road, Burr Oak, Michigan, arrested at Wayne Street and Bickland Drive on misdemeanor charges of minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
• Kaleigh N. Walden, 22, of the 6000 block of Windsor Drive, DeMotte, arrested on C.R. 200N, east of C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
