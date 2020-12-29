ANGOLA — The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting today and ending Wednesday.
The advisory includes all four of the northeast Indiana counties.
The NWS is calling for mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of one-half inch to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch is expected.
The coverage area also includes portions of southwest Michigan.
The advisory says people can plan on slippery road conditions over the advisory period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday.
A period of snow is expected tonight, mainly between 9 p.m. and midnight. A brief lull in the precipitation during the early overnight will give way to areas of freezing rain later tonight into early Wednesday.
The freezing rain will then change over to all rain between 7-10 a.m. Wednesday.
People who are out traveling are advised to slow due to expected slick conditions.
