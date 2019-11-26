ANGOLA — The Trine University Choir and the university’s Chamber Orchestra will present their annual Christmas concert in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts beginning at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The choir will open the concert with:
“Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Leontovich, arranged by Peter J. Wilhousky
“Coventry Carol,” arranged by Francis Melville
“Love Came Down at Christmas,” a traditional Irish carol arranged by Matthew Oltman
“Star in the East,” a traditional American carol
“Baby It’s Cold Outside,” by Frank Loesser, arranged by Kirby Shaw
“Santa Baby,” by Joan Javits, Philip Springer and Tony Springer, arranged by Mac Huff
“I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” by John Rox, arranged by Jill Gallina
“Santa, Bring My Baby Back (To Me),” by Claude Demetruis and Aaron Schroeder, arranged by Ryan O’Connell
“Silent Night, Holy Night,” by Franz Gruber, arranged by Mark Hayes
The Chamber Orchestra will continue the program with:
“Star of Wonder Medley,” arranged by Cliff Duren
“Coventry Carol,” arranged by Ralph Ford
“Once in David’s City,” arranged by Jack Bullock
“A Holst Christmas,” by Gustav Holst, arranged by Douglas Wagner
The combined Chamber Orchestra and University Choir will then perform the medley “Christmas on Broadway,” arranged by John Higgins. The concert will close, as is tradition, with the performing groups and the audience joining for “Christmas Sing Along,” arranged by Bob Cerulli.
Choir members include:
Soprano: Anna Favalon, a senior biology major from Wooster, Ohio; Kennedy Kroeckel, a junior exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Defiance, Ohio; Brynn Molter, a junior psychology major from Angola; Ashlee Orman, a freshman forensic science major from Michigan City; Jayda Perisho-Vickery, a junior software engineering major from Muncie; Chloe Rahn, a senior forensic science major from Danville; Frankie Sarvis, a freshman elementary education/special education major from Laporte; and Lydia Tremaine, a freshman psychology major from Huntertown.
Alto: Morgan Barrasas, a senior golf management major from Hobart; Hallie Fenimore, a freshman civil engineering major from Rushville; Kelsey Flowers, a freshman forensic science major from Kenton, Ohio; Mariah Lawrence, a junior elementary education major from Dunkirk; Kayla Tillmon, a freshman forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan; Kayte Vanet, a sophomore exercise science major from Mooresville; and Lily Williamson, a freshman golf management major from Colfax, Indiana.
Tenor: Samuel Brandt, a junior mechanical engineering major from Indianapolis; Cort Eicher, a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Edon, Ohio; Ryan Hibbets, a sophomore sport and recreation major from Monticello; Dustin Huffer, a freshman civil engineering major from Clayton; Matt Lamson, a senior accounting major from Corunna; Ty Logan, a junior psychology major from New Castle; Zach Thomas, a freshman social studies education major from Demotte; and Garrett Widman, a junior chemical engineering major from Clyde, Ohio.
Bass: Jonah Blanchard, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio; Alex Guzman, a sophomore computer science and information technology major from South Bend; Brett Husar, a senior software engineering major from St. Charles, Illinois; Ramsay Snyder, a sophomore design engineering technology major from Indianapolis; Peyton Sparks, a freshman computer engineering major from Indianapolis; Daniel Tsuleff, a sophomore social studies education major from Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Cameron VanderMolen, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Rensselaer.
Chamber Orchestra members include:
Bassoon: John Lehner, a freshman software engineering major from Defiance, Ohio; and Michael Eyster.
Cello: Andrew Fisher, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Indianapolis; Rebecca Rupp; Richard Rupp; and Monica Wells.
Clarinet: Jayden Hensley, a sophomore psychology major from Kokomo; Morgan Smith, a junior exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Liberty Township, Ohio; and Isaac Wyatt.
Flute: Aimee Simons; Katie Smith; and Breanda Sutton.
French horn: Nicholas Biegel, a sophomore electrical engineering major from Hanna; Alexis Koshenina, a sophomore forensic science major from Remington; and Stephen Kays.
Percussion: Alex Jasper, a senior software engineering major from Niles, Michigan.
Trombone: Sam Corber; Wayne Mow; and Keagan Webber.
Trumpet: Allie Curdes, a junior criminal justice major from Angola; Kayli Savage; and David Swango, a junior software engineering major from Wabash.
Tuba: Alexander Denton, a junior computer science and information technology major from Ridgeville.
Viola: Tom Adamson; Ahdrin Bordner, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Delaware, Ohio; Timothy Mayer, a junior mechanical engineering major from Endicott, New York.
Violin: Kayleah Anderson, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Hillsdale, Michigan; Anita Dierkes; Noah Lower, a freshman biomedical engineering major from Osceola; Brenda Maurer; Nadina Prince; Jonathan Rupp; Susan Smith; and Jaimie Williams, a freshman design engineering technology major from West Bloomfield, Michigan.
