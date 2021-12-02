ANGOLA — Registered voters in Steuben County are going to start receiving postcards in the mail informing them of the county’s conversion to vote centers.
The Steuben County Election Board, with the backing of Steuben County Board of Commissioners, approved the change, which reduces polling places to seven and allows people to vote anywhere they please in the county.
“We will be sending out postcards to all registered voters in Steuben County this weekend,” said Clerk Tangi Manahan. “It will list the county website and the state’s website to access the vote center locations and assist voters with additional questions.”
Simply put, no voter will be restricted to one polling location on Election Day. Vote centers are polling places where any eligible voter in the county may go to vote. They eliminate the need for traditional polling places where people vote based on where they live.
The change begins with the May 3, 2022, primary election.
The seven polling places will be:
• St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola
• Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola
• YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, Angola
• Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont
• Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
• Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake
