ANGOLA — The annual performance report for Fremont Community Schools was published in Tuesday’s Herald Republican.
The report was chock full of information. (All schools must publish the reports this time of year; Prairie Heights was published today, on Page A3).
Here are a few points from Fremont’s report:
• The high school reports a 95.4% graduation rate for the 2020-21 school year with an enrollment of 284 students. The average SAT score was 1021 for the 18% of the graduated class that took the test.
• Fremont High School also reports that there were no expulsions, 14 suspensions and two incidents of bullying. This meaning the expulsion and suspension rates have decreased since the 2019-20 school year; however the incidents of bullying have increased. Other improvements at the high school are reports of only two students dropping out of school and no retention of students in the ninth grade.
• The Fremont Middle School is reporting a decrease, in all grades, in ISTEP+ and ILEARN scores with a school average of 38.9% passing. With a student enrollment of 301 students, the school has successfully decreased the number of students suspended and kept their consistent numbers of 95% attendance rates.
• Fremont Community Schools had an overall enrollment of 961 students, the report said.
