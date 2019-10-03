ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging is getting a new home, it was announced Thursday.
The 43-year-old agency that assists the needs of senior citizens and provides public transportation in Steuben County will be moving to the northwest corner of West Harcourt Road and North Wohlert Street on Angola’s northwest side, it was announced first to COA patrons on Thursday morning then Thursday night at the group’s annual fundraiser.
Groundbreaking is expected to occur next spring, COA Executive Director Denise Kreais said. The project will be built on land donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets. The Ralph and Sheri Trine family is going to handle construction and furnishing of the building.
The property currently stores outbuildings being sold by neighboring business Kenn-Feld Group.
“Very soon that will be gone and there will be a sign saying future home of the Council on Aging,” said Karen Shelton, president of the COA. “It’s a beautiful wooded area and that will make a great place.”
Kreais said it is hoped that the COA will move in to the new facility next summer.
“It is happening guys, it is for real,” Kreais said.
While the project is going to benefit greatly from the donations of the Sheetses and Trines, money will still have to be raised, Kreais said.
“We still have a little work to do on our end, of course. There’s about $300,000 we need to raise,” Kreais said.
The facility will include offices, a well-appointed kitchen, hair salon, game room, shuffleboard, pool tables, exercise room, coffee bar, jukebox, library with computer lab and exercise room.
“It’s pretty much everything you guys have been talking to me about,” Kreais said.
There will also be outdoor facilities and covered space to store STAR Transportation vehicles.
“It’s amazing what they have laid out,” Kreais said. “We looked at the preliminary drawings yesterday and everything we talked about is in those drawings.”
The new facility will take advantage of the wetlands and woods for recreation.
Shelton and Kreais stressed that it has been a great ride for the COA in the Steuben Community Center but it is time to write a new chapter for the agency’s future. A move has been in the discussion phase for about three years.
“You’ve just done so much for this community and it’s our turn to give back to you,” Shelton said.
The fundraising effort was to kick off in earnest during Thursday’s Bees Knees Roaring ‘20s party held at the Eclectic Room in Angola. Coverage from the event will appear in Saturday’s Herald Republican.
