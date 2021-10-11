KENDALLVILLE — Top leadership at KPC Media Group Inc. is changing.
Terry G. Housholder, who first came to work for KPC (then Kendallville Publishing Co.) while in high school in 1969, has fully retired from the company to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, the company announced Monday.
His most recent role, which he held since 2001, was publisher, president and chairman of the board. Housholder remains a board member.
Richard F. Stolz, a long-time member of the KPC Media Board of Directors, has assumed those roles. Like Housholder, Stolz, who first joined the company in 1977 as a reporter in Kendallville and Noble County, is a son-in-law of George O. Witwer, the company’s Publisher Emeritus.
Stolz left KPC to pursue a career in business-to-business publishing, based in Maryland.
“I have big shoes to fill, and look forward to maintaining the continuity of the Witwer family’s pursuit of excellence in serving the needs of its readers, advertisers and other customers throughout the Northeast Indiana region,” Stolz said.
It is expected that Stolz will be visiting KPC Media properties throughout northeast Indiana starting today to get to know staff and meet members of the community.
Stolz plans on attending the Steuben Senior Expo in Angola today. The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Steuben Event Center in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
