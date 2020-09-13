Dozens join in search to find missing teen
AUBURN — More than 30 police officers and firefighters, 10 police K-9s, two drones and a boat joined in the search for a missing Auburn teenager Thursday.
The search stretched from one side of Auburn to the other, but in the end, Garrett Police officers found Aaron Smith, 16, unharmed except for his bruised bare feet and walking in their city, nearly six miles east of his home, more than 20 hours after he disappeared.
“I can say that this was a little more challenging than most” missing-person searches, said Auburn Police Lt. Martin D. McCoy, who coordinated the efforts from Auburn Police headquarters, while Detective Corey Heffelfinger took command in the field. Several emergency departments participated.
Ashley Smith said her son, whom she described as “high-functioning autistic,” was walking barefoot near downtown Garrett when he was spotted. She learned that during her son’s 20-hour absence, “He had wandered Auburn for hours through the night, he wandered the train tracks in the dense fog, nearly being hit by a train, his legs, feet and arms were scraped and bruised from wandering recklessly.”
Steuben using grants for new voting equipment
ANGOLA — When the 2022 midterm elections roll around, Steuben County will be using new voting equipment.
Using a combination of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Help America Vote Act monies, the Steuben County Clerk’s office will be spending $466,901 on the new equipment.
“We’re getting the most up-to-date, the most current (equipment),” said Clerk Tangi Manahan.
Under current guidelines from the state, all Indiana counties are supposed to update their equipment by 2029. Manahan said with the state and federal money, she seized on the opportunity to get the equipment now.
The new equipment won’t used in this year’s Nov. 3 election. It will arrive early next year, Manahan said.
East Noble school board member resigns
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s school board met Wednesday one person short after member John Wicker resigned his seat unexpectedly mid-term.
In his resignation letter, which was a topic of a terse exchange at Wednesday’s school board meeting, Wicker cited verbal attacks and allegations against two board members from the board’s president as his reason for stepping down.
Wicker was first elected to the school board in May 2010, winning a four-way race. He won an unopposed re-election in 2014, but four years later in 2018 he chose not to run again. But no one else ran for his seat, either. In that situation, the incumbent automatically retains the seat, and Wicker agreed to stay on the board.
Wicker was one of East Noble’s more vocal board members and would more often than his colleagues air opinions or ask critical questions about matters before the board.
RM Auctions car sales top $17 million
AUBURN — RM Auctions on Tuesday reported total sales of $17.6 million for last weekend’s 50th annual Auburn Fall collector car auction at Auburn Auction Park
More than 500 cars and 400 lots of memorabilia were offered for bids across the three-day sale, with 91% of all lots sold. Bidders came from than 34 countries, with more than 45%t representing first-time RM clients.
“This year’s Auburn Fall auction results bested those of the previous year, and there was noted enthusiasm in the room for the wide-ranging offering of motor cars and automobilia. We were thrilled to see our clients participating in the auction across all of the available channels, whether via phone, internet, absentee and of course in person,” said Donnie Gould, car specialist for RM Sotheby’s Group.
Auction sales were led by a pair of Auburn Automobile Co. classics — a 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Speedster sold for $770,000 and a 1936 Duesenberg Model J Tourster at $632,500.
Worldwide auction prices top $1 million — twice
AUBURN — Prices topping $1 million highlighted the 13th annual version of The Auburn Auction, Sept. 5 at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn.
A 1935 Auburn Boattail Speedster brought a winning bid of $975,000 in the auction room, and a 10% buyer’s premium took the final price to $1,072,500. When auctioneer Rod Egan proclaimed “sold,” his Worldwide Auctioneers partner John Kruse enthusiastically hugged the Speedster’s winning bidder.
A hour later, the “Stainless Steel Trifecta” of Ford Motor Co. cars built over the years for Allegheny Ludlum steel company sold as a set for $950,000. The cars include a 1936 Ford Sedan, 1960 Ford Thunderbird and 1967 Lincoln Continental. The buyer’s 10% premium put the final transaction at $1,045,000.
Lieutenant governor delivers grants to Angola
ANGOLA — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said the only place she spends more time than her home in Evansville or her temporary quarters in Indianapolis is Angola.
“There’s a reason for that, because you all know how to collaborate and partner in order to get things done,” Crouch said to a couple dozen people gathered around the front porch of the Steuben County Courthouse. “And that is why we’re here today, to celebrate that partnership, that collaboration” that led to the Downtown Angola Coalition receiving a $40,000 Preserving Women’s Legacy Program grant.
On Wednesday, Crouch was on hand for an event at Trine University to deliver a broadband grant and another at the Public Square, where she delivered a ceremonial check to the Downtown Angola Coalition to commission and install in the Steuben County Courtyard a life-size statue of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth.
Arrest after chase could solve vehicle thefts
LAGRANGE — The arrests last week of three people after a high-speed chase through western LaGrange County in a stolen truck could be the first step in dismantling a regional auto theft ring that authorities say was responsible for as many as 50 vehicle thefts across northeastern Indiana and southern Michigan in the last two months.
Katie Shepherd, 26, of Three Rivers, Michigan,is now behind bars, charged with leading police on a 15-minute, high-speed chase west of Shipshewana. The chase ended with her truck being spun out into a ditch.
The incident started Sept. 2 when an employee at Alpha Building Supply recognized Shepherd as she walked through the store. She was a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck from the Alpha parking lot just two weeks earlier. The employee alerted the police.
As Shepherd was ready to drive away from the store’s parking lot, three LaGrange County police vehicles pulled in and attempted to stop her. Later, Shepherd allegedly was trying to strike an Indiana State Police trooper’s car several times with the truck when the officer fired a single round from his handgun at one of the truck’s tires. Shepherd then surrendered. The vehicle’s two other occupants, Kyle Miller, 33, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Joshua Webb, 32, of Constantine, Michigan, also surrendered without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.