INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1, including the state budget and those supporting broadband access, education and small businesses.
“Making wise investments in our schools, safety, internet infrastructure and job providers ensures our communities continue to grow and thrive,” Zent said in a press release. “We are fortunate to be in a position where we can invest in our future, maintain our strong credit rating to save the state money and protect Indiana against possible economic downturns with our rainy day fund. This is all done without raising taxes or growing government.”
Zent highlighted four new and notable laws:
Funding Hoosier priorities
Indiana’s next two-year, $37 billion state budget reduces taxpayer-funded debt by over $1 billion, and provides opportunities for future tax cuts and reforms. House Enrolled Act 1001 funds critical government services and proven programs while making historic investments in K-12 education, broadband and economic development.
Expanding broadband access
An unprecedented $250 million investment in House Enrolled Act 1001 will help expand reliable and affordable internet service, especially in unserved and underserved areas. House Enrolled Act 1449 prioritizes broadband access for Hoosier schools, students and health care clinics in rural communities.
Prioritizing students, teachers
K-12 education will receive a historic, $1.9 billion increase in funding over the next two years in House Enrolled Act 1001 to support students and teacher pay raises. A new, $150 million grant program established by House Enrolled Act 1008 supports students who are at risk of falling behind or scored below academic standards because of disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Helping small businesses
Senate Enrolled Act 1 and House Enrolled Act 1002 support employers and jobs by extending civil liability protections related to COVID-19 to employers, schools and health care entities. House Enrolled Act 1004 allows local employers impacted by the pandemic to apply for a Small Business Restart Grant to pay for a portion of business and payroll-related expenses. Hoosier employers can learn more and apply at backontrack.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.