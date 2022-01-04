ANGOLA — Filing for the May 3 primary in Indiana opens on Wednesday.
Candidates file in the Steuben County Courthouse, in the Clerk's office, at 55 S. Public Square.
Filing will be open for a month, with the deadline to file for office on Feb. 4 at noon.
So far, there's one contested primary race heating up, that for the Republican nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Two men have announced their candidacy for the nomination, including Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz, Lake George, and Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works in the Steuben County Building Department and is a Fremont High School football coach.
Two Steuben County officials will be ending their careers in office as they reach the end of the mandatory terms this year, Auditor Kim Meyers and Recorder Linda Myers.
Meyers is actually finishing up her second set of two terms in office.
Meyers was first elected auditor in 1998 and served two terms, the maximum allowed under Indiana law. Then Pam Coleman followed her, serving seven years, resigning in the last year of her second term. Meyers was caucused in as the new auditor and has been elected to two terms. Under Indiana law, it actually states that certain office holders can serve more than 10 consecutive years in office, which for all intents and purposes means two terms.
Other local offices up for election, along with the current office holder, are as follows (unless noted, all are Republicans; schools are nonpartisan):
Steuben County
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser
• Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan
• Steuben County Assessor Kim Anderson
• Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson
• Steuben County Surveyor Alexander Steele
• Steuben County Commissioner, North District, Lynne Leichty (not seeking reelection)
• Steuben County Council: District 1, Jim Getz (not seeking reelection) District 2, Rick Shipe; District 3, Ruth Hughes Beer; District 4, Tony Isa
Townships
• All Steuben County township trustees are up for election, as are members of their advisory boards
Towns
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Fremont
• Town Council Barry Wilcox, Lon Keyes, Democrat
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner; District 4, Steve Blum
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders
• Town Council, Robin Sears, Lance Brodock and Connie Boocher, Democrat
Offices Elected in Primary
• State Convention Delegates (at large): Democratic, seven; Republican, 12
• Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Offices Elected in General
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
