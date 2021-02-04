Five people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday.
• Steven E. Fraley, 31, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor charges of criminal contempt of court.
• Greg K. Galvan, 30, of the 1900 block of Hickory Tree Road, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony voyeurism/entering a dwelling.
• Jeremy W. Modlin, 24, of the 2700 block of East Street, Niles, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Steven M. Restemayer, 29, of the 5700 block of North C.R. 675E, Fremont, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Jason D. Walden, 33, of the 700 block of East Tipton Street, Huntington, arrested on C.R. 800S at Interstate 69, Ashley, on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving.
