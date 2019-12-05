INDIANAPOLIS — A Trine University sophomore was among 30 first-generation college students recognized at the 30th annual "Realizing the Dream" banquet hosted by the Independent Colleges of Indiana on Nov. 2.
Daniel Shivley, Huntington, a mechanical engineering major, received a $3,000 check to help with college costs. His "most influential" teacher, Reed Sturm, a science teacher at Huntington North High School, received a $1,000 professional development grant.
"Mr. Sturm made class fun. You looked forward to coming to class every day," Shivley recalled. "He took the chance to get to know every student and try and connect with them. He then pushed us because he knew what we were capable of, and made us do things that he knew would get us ready for college and the next part of our life."
Students were selected from each ICI member institution for outstanding achievement in their freshman year. Awards are made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
"Receiving the award was a very big honor for me and my family," Shivley said. "I have worked hard, doing my best to get where I am. My parents are a big part of my success. They always pushed me because they wanted better for me. The award just shows how much it paid off and how thankful I am for them."
Keynote speaker for the evening, held at the Sheraton Indianapolis at Keystone Crossing, was Sally Reasoner, vice president of talent identification for Ascend Indiana.
One out of every three students on ICI campuses is first-generation. Generous financial aid provided by the campuses themselves, combined with state and federal grants, makes a private college education a possibility for all students in Indiana.
"We are so grateful to the Lilly Endowment for making this inspirational program possible," says David W. Wantz, ICI president & CEO. "We are proud, too, that because of the higher graduation rates of our ICI colleges and universities, these students are significantly more likely to realize the dream of completing their degrees in four years."
