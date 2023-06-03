ANGOLA — The National Eucharistic Revival has entered its second year and Catholics have brought the movement to northeast Indiana.
Spanning from 2022-24, 2023’s events begin by bringing Jesus to the streets of Steuben and LaGrange Counties.
On June 11, three Eucharistic processions will be held: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange and St. Paul Catholic Chapel in Fremont.
The processions each follow a two-mile path in their respective locations where participants are invited to sing, pray and celebrate.
While June 11 marks the first procession St. Anthony and St. Paul have led, St. Joseph has been planning and executing processions for nearly a decade.
“When we started doing it, it was just around the ground of our church, we didn’t go beyond that and then we started moving out just a little bit. I think we were more comfortable sharing,” said Anna Mendoza of St. Joseph. “This time around, we’re going to go out a little bit more with the procession.”
The three processions will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Angola, 12:30 p.m. in LaGrange and 10 a.m. in Fremont.
Routes will weave throughout the city and towns, stopping at small altars along the way.
For Angola specifically, St. Anthony’s procession will have four individual altars, with the first built by the city’s Hispanic community. Participants will then travel to Trine University’s Campus Christian House. The third station will be downtown in the courtyard, where the group will take advantage of being in the city’s center.
“Father Antonio (Gutierrez) will pray a blessing on the city and those that are in the hospital nearby (Cameron Memorial Hospital), those that are in jail because they’re our brothers and sisters,” said Peter Walters of St. Anthony.
Angola’s procession will end at St. Anthony where the final altar will be with a lunch served after.
Although June 11 could seem arbitrary to some, the day is Corpus Christi Sunday. Latin for “the body of Christ,” the day honors the body of Jesus in the Eucharist. It’s also viewed as a prime opportunity to hold the processions.
“The procession is on that day because we’re taking the body, blood, soul and divinity of Christ outside the church to the street to proclaim it to the world,” said Jim Shiffler of St. Paul.
The Northeast Indiana parishes have taken inspiration from the National Euchraistic Revival to build their calendar of events that ultimately lead to the National Euchraistic Conference held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
Although a procession kicks off the calendar, the schedule is filled with other ways that still prioritize fostering an experience with the true presence of Christ in the Eucharist.
“The point is to rediscover the meaning and go back again to the root of our faith which is the holy Eucharist,” said Pastor Osman Ramos. “All the parishes in the United States are called to start activities to revive our faith in the holy Eucharist.”
Ramos also explained that the movement helps the Catholic churches to share and show their faith, express their love and belief for God and encourage those who have drifted from the Catholic faith to return. The three parishes also see their joint operations as a reflection of unity, another element the Eucharist brings.
Additionally, the events for the Northeast Indiana region were selected through their adherence to four main pillars. These focuses include invigorating worship, personal encounter, faith formation and becoming missionaries. Events offer a wide variety of subjects and ways to worship, such as Eucharistic miracle exhibits, fasting, music, processions, retreats and more.
“All of these things, they’re not just events to have events, they’re events to help us again understand Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist. To help recenter and refocus us as a Christian family and Christian community,” Shiffler said. “Not only Catholics and fallen away Catholics can come and kind of recenter themselves in what this is all about, we can invite our neighbors.”
Events are spaced out deliberately between June 2023-24. The parishes view the schedule as a regular opportunity for people to participate and continue to learn the four pillars. Ultimately, by June 2024, the Catholic community will aim to become more comfortable with their beliefs and their faith’s foundation while being missionaries in the greater community.
For more information about the National Eucharistic Revival, visit eucharisticrevivial.org.
