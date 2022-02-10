ANGOLA — For Angola High School students attending Wednesday's career fair, it wasn't a matter of just showing up.
The students prepared well in advance so they would be able to have quality conversations with some 40 potential employers from throughout Steuben County and beyond.
The event was a week later than originally planned due to last week's snow storm. For some students, perhaps, it gave them an additional week to prepare, particularly on writing resumes, which was done in English classes.
“We’ve been working on resume building since the beginning of this year,” said Danny Holdaway, a senior at Angola High School. “We wrote them, printed them off, and had them looked over three different times to prepare for the job fair.”
The job fair was open for students to walk through from 1-3 p.m. and extended to the public from 3:30-6 p.m.
Students in grades 10-12 took turns walking around the gymnasium with their well-prepped resumes in hand and introducing themselves to representatives of different businesses during the last few hours of the school day. Concession stands were open for businesses to get food and drinks between groups of students.
Many businesses that were set up at the event included incentives for the students that stopped by their booths. While some brought along things like candy, pens, and even printed bags, Jimmy Johns chose to take a different approach by providing students with a hands-on experience. Those who stopped by their table were put to the test and had the chance to show their sub-wrapping skills and practice food safety by wearing gloves while doing so.
The businesses that were set up at the career fair included a wide range of different companies that specialize in different career fields.
When asked how getting students excited about their careers influences a small community like Angola, Eric Yoder of Wagler Associates said, “We try to attend events like this to let students know more about how they can build a career by learning a trade.”
MSD’s career fair was a new experience for many students who are beginning to explore their options after graduation.
It was also a cultural experience for foreign exchange students like Giulia Morucchio, Kohann Rohellec, and Charlotte Rodriguez. Morucchio, who is from Italy, took time to explore the local businesses that were set up for the event.
“I've never really experienced a job fair like this,” she said. “In Italy, students will usually just wait until they are in college or on summer break to look for a job.”
WorkOne Northeast worked with MSD to put the career fair together and provide students with an enriching experience. Indiana’s Department of Education has made an effort to focus on Graduation Pathways, which allows students to practice building and utilizing employability skills before they are set to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.