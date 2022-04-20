FREMONT — The 126th Fremont High School Alumni Banquet will be held May 21 at 6 p.m. in the Fremont Middle School gymnasium.
You do not need to be a Fremont graduate to attend.
Tickets are $12 each and may be purchased at Fremont Village Foods and Patchwork and Sparkle Ceramics in Fremont.
Numerous Fremont alumni will welcome the Class of 2022 to their fold.
In addition, the group will honor the members of its association as they stand and represent their graduating class during the roll call; many from 50 years ago, 60 years and more, and others just starting their tenure at the banquet, and all the classes between.
This is a very special occasion for Fremont’s alumni, and a tradition that has been intend to carried on for generations.
Anyone with questions may call and leave a message for Claudia at 316-6456 or Jo at 316-3223.
