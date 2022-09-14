Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Aaron M. Harp, 42, of the 6000 block of North Market Road, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Christopher A. McComb, 32, of the 4700 block of Southwest Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14 and obstruction of justice.
• Joshua C. Sweet, 37, of the 00 block of South C.R. 200E, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Logan J. Wilder, 23, of the 2700 block of East Hanselman Road, arrested on S.R. 120 at North C.R. 25E, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
