Police arrest three people on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Corey J. Gaul, 39, of the 600 block of South C.R. 1050E, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Austin A. McCarty, 24, of the 100 block of Northcrest, Butler, arrested in Orland on a felony charge of vehicle theft and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.
• Hope D. Rowlison, 21, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, arrested in Orland on a felony charge of vehicle theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.