ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Angola Fire Department are starting a graduation pathway for students in the area, not just students from Angola High School.
The students who successfully complete the course will be employable in firefighting service in Indiana.
The course is free, and it will allow the students to earn not only high school, but also college credits. The certification the students gain through this course is “good for life,” said Angola Fire Chief Doug Call.
Given that the cost of one credit for Ivy Tech Homeland Security and Public Safety program that includes firefighting is approximately $150, 15 credits that students will earn free during their pathway course shaves off approximately $2,250 in college tuition. The credits are also transferable to other colleges that offer firefighting science courses.
The program runs in an effort to find a local solution to nationwide firefighters and first responder shortage, said Angola Fire Department Battalion Chief Erich Kaiser.
“We were trying to come up with ways to solve our problem on a local level, even though it’s a national problem of having an emergency shortage and emerging services, we were coming up with ways that we could do this locally,” said Kaser.
Although part-time employment will be available for program graduates in Angola, they will also be able to work full time in other communities, said Call.
For the high school students who have not yet realized what they want to do in life but are not set on going to college, the course presents an opportunity to become a productive member of society, said Call.
“If you’ve got a kid as a senior in high school, and he’s not sure what he wants to do in his life, and maybe he’s not a college student, he doesn’t want to go to college — this is an opportunity for them to be a productive member of society,” said Call.
The course will start Aug. 6, and it will include four components: hazardous materials awareness and hazardous materials operations, state certifications of Firefighter 1 & 2 and Emergency Medical Responder track.
Hazardous materials course will teach the students how to identify a hazardous material and how to establish safe areas around them, as well as to mitigate a hazardous material incident. The firefighter classes are designed to teach students hard skills from fighting a fire to climbing a ladder and performing vehicle extrication.
“It’s about 400 hours total,” said Kaiser. “It’ll take the full school year.”
The MSD and Angola Fire Department have already identified nine students willing to participate in the course through a series of meetings in December last year. The candidates visited the fire department in January to have pizza and ask specific questions on the service in a more relaxed setting.
Angola High School Graduation Pathways Director Benny Clark said the course provides an opportunity for students to explore careers in firefighting and flexibility and financial security that comes with it that they might not be aware of.
The goal is to enroll 15 students in total. To reach that, the MSD is reaching out to the Fremont, Hamilton and Prairie Heights schools.
The course will be held at Angola Training Center on 306 W. Mill St. and Auburn Fire Department training facility for the students to have access to live simulators from approximately noon to 3 p.m., and it will be built into the students’ schedule.
The class will have six instructors including Kaiser, who by the time of the course will be a certified adjunct schoolteacher and college instructor, and Angola Fire Department employees Ray Harvey, Hillary Cope, Rebekah Lash, Caleb Raap, and Jorden Squadrito.
Each student will be given equipment that they will later return to the fire department, which typically costs around $5,000 for one person. For the program some of the surrounding fire departments agreed to donate their older pieces of equipment.
Call said the department will also later turn to the local community organizations to help them buy some of the equipment needed for the program.
Clark noted that the MSD deemed this program important as it was the responsibility of the school and community to bring up future first responders who will be actively working in 10-15 years from now.
“This isn’t just about MSD,” said Clark. “It’s about a community and filling the need to create a pipeline of firefighters.”
For further information or to sign up, reach out to Clark or Kaiser.
