ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners issued a travel restriction of yellow for all of Steuben County until further notice.
A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory, meaning routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Weather and road conditions will be continually monitored and travel restrictions updated as needed.
Travel restrictions are based on but not limited to changing road conditions, ability of plows to keep roads treated and cleared, as well as the ability for emergency services to respond.
This travel restriction could be updated or lifted as conditions change.
