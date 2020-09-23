ANGOLA — Individuals representing Steuben County and regional childcare initiatives will encourage support for The Vine Early Learning Center, serving Angola and the surrounding area, at informational breakfasts scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
“The recent mayoral campaign and several local news stories have stressed the acute need for more childcare options to serve Angola and the surrounding area,” said John Mueller, lead pastor at SonLight Community Church and president of The Vine Early Learning Center board. “We’re glad to have this opportunity to share how The Vine will be able to help meet this need, and give community members the opportunity to partner in this effort.”
Mueller also is one of the scheduled speakers. Other speakers include:
• Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation
• Joel Greenwood, lead pastor at Fairview Missionary Church
• Sybil Stanton, director of The Vine Early Learning Center
• Colleen Everage, broker with Fred Beck & Associates
• Lisa Howe, director of the Agape Childcare Ministry in Hudson
• Amanda Torres, community engagement specialist for Geminus Early Learning Connections, an organization that promotes and supports affordable, high-quality child care in several northwest Indiana counties.
The breakfasts will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. inside Sutton’s Deli Reception Hall, 160 N. Public Square.
Tickets are $20 and are available at SonLight Community Church, Fairview Missionary Church, Cahoots Coffee Café and online at thevineinangola.com.
Those wishing to support The Vine can donate through Venmo or at the breakfast. Each day’s highest donor will receive a two-hour historic boat tour of Lake James, courtesy of 101LakeFun, LLC.
The Vine Early Learning Center will provide a high-quality, academically rich, faith-based program, offering children a safe, loving, supportive environment that fosters social, cognitive and moral development. Employing a Montessori approach, curriculum at The Vine will be designed to help children develop spiritually, physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively.
For additional information and updates on The Vine, visit thevineinangola.com.
