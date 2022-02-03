AUBURN — Hamilton Town Manager Brent Shull was one of five DeKalb County leaders that took part in DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Vision 2022 presentation at Kruse Plaza.
The event sponsored by Lightner Law Firm, in Auburn highlighted 2021 and 2022 projects for Auburn, Garrett, Butler, Waterloo and Hamilton communities.
Shull said Hamilton is unique because a portion of it’s town limits sits in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
He said he has a good working relationship between the two counties.
“We have been blessed the past couple of years with growth,” he said as he pointed to growth of the lake at Crystal Bay and Crystal Cove.
Downtown businesses are continuing to thrive with two new owners of restaurants that sit on the lake. Lakers Landing (formerly Lakers) is open on a limited basis currently and Howie’s on Hamilton offers a casual restaurant style and bar recently opened.
Shull said the former Rio Bar on the corner of North Wayne Street and Bellefontaine Road has new owners and will be open in the spring of 2022. The new business will include a bakery at street level and a recreational outfitter in the basement.
He said this is the first time in 11 years that all of the businesses have been full in the town’s downtown.
Shull highlighted the recent restrooms that were completed at the public beach on the Mill Pond as an asset for the community.
“They were a necessity to keep the beach open,” he said.
In a continued effort to bring more recreation to the town the parks department has worked with Hamilton Community Schools to bring an additional five tennis courts to the community. The tennis courts will be located at the school and open to the public. The tennis courts will add an additional 8 pickleball courts. The town’s pickleball club currently has about 75 members.
A dog park along Fish Creek Trail will receive upgrades this year including a couple agility apparatuses for animals.
“Double-H Farms continues to be a great asset to our community,” he said. The park which hosts musical entertainment throughout the summer and fall will bring 3,000 to 4,000 people to the community over the Memorial Day holiday.
The final highlight Shull shared was the construction of a solar array behind Hamilton Schools, which will provide electricity to the school system and town offices.
