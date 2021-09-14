Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.