Police arrest 13 people over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Fredis A. Benavides Campos, 56, of the 300 block of South Walker Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at C.R. 600W near U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
• Justice K. Blonde, 23, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a count of felony probation violation.
• Christopher S. Davis, 46, of West Unity, Ohio, arrested at the 200 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging a count of misdemeanor theft.
• David L. Hulet, 63, of the 5500 block of Brophy Drive, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the 200 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging a count of felony probation violation.
• Luke C. Peterson, 44, of the 3800 block of West 18th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, arrested at the 200 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging three counts of felony operation of a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Thomas M. Pinson, 21, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a count of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Matthew S. Poeppel, 52, of Lane 180 of Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested at the 200 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging a count of felony criminal confinement, a count of felony intimidation, a count of misdemeanor domestic battery and a count of misdemeanor crime reporting interference.
• Tonya M. Ring, 44, of Lane 273 of Lake James, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a count of felony failure to appear in court.
• Patrick A. Romine, 38, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at the intersection of Mill Street and Powers Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Trina M. Smith, 33, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested at the 200 block of Williams Street on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
• Andrew Sorg, 28, of Lane 112 of Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
• Star M. Speicher, 21, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 25N, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Hailey J. Weaver, 24, of the 200 block of Cemetery Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.