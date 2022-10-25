ANGOLA —The future is bright for Angola Main Street, the group's executive director said on Tuesday.
Executive Director of Angola Main Street Alexis Busselberg gave a talk at the Angola Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn Tuesday at Sutton's Event Center, summarizing Angola Main Street aims and activities.
She said that although Angola Main Street had already initiated many of the projects that became important for the city, such as the installment of Sojourner Truth statue, annual Women’s Legacy Luncheons, and Bird Song Park, the organization's future development might be even brighter.
“Our future — the sky is really the limit,” said Busselberg. “The possibilities are really endless.”
She mentioned that the organization started in Angola in 2017 as a 100% volunteer group, which acquired its official non-profit status in 2018, and later, in 2021, it became a state accredited Main Street organization, and then started working on national accreditation in 2022.
Busselberg explained that the history of the nationwide Main Street organization started in 1980 when it was founded to provide support to small and rural communities by preserving their historic structure and bringing life back to their downtowns.
Indiana Main Street started in 1985, just five years after the program was launched nationwide, and it now has three different levels, one of which is the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs — OCRA.
It was OCRA that granted to two local communities, including Kendallville, grants for $2 million to use for revitalization purposes in their downtowns. OCRA also makes it possible for the local Main Street organizations to apply for scholarships, said Busselberg.
Now, as Downtown Angola Coalition is rebranding as Angola Main Street to become even more professional, four main areas of efforts are coming into focus – organization, promotion, economic vitality and design. Each area has a committee that champions the Main Street efforts on that track, said Busselberg.
“We are currently kind of rebranding Angola Main Street,” she said.
Under the umbrella of organization Main Street builds a consensus for organizing the non-profit in an even more efficient, more strategic, and more accountable manner, which makes Main Street even more valuable to the community, said Busselberg.
“Community members are becoming more engaged and more invested,” she said.
Organization also allows for the assembling of human, financial, and physical resources, and developing step-by-step plans to archive the outlined purposes. Organization also includes analysis and reporting as necessary steps in the management process that help to make sure that “every member of the team is involved.”
Promotion helps to market downtown businesses as unique commercial and physical assets, as well as to foster a positive image of the heart of the community. Promoting includes collaborating with the media, as well as posting on social media.
“And it sometimes involves face-to-face interaction,” said Busselberg.
Design stands for enhancing downtown design by preserving historic authentic character of downtown that can be accessible by the people with disabilities and creating a more enjoyable environment for all users, said Busselberg.
The purpose of the design within the Main Street strategy is to create the overall beautiful esthetic, and walkable spaces.
“Our designers are thinking about our downtown district holistically,” said Busselberg.
Finally, economic vitality focuses on supporting the local economy through the strengthening of the downtown businesses by offering them capital, incentives, and creating the environment that is conducive to having a business in the downtown areas.
“Community development is economic development, creating a hospitable environment for businesses, and people, and the community,” said Busselberg.
She mentioned that from a statistical point of view economically in 2021 Indiana Main Street generated $203 million in investment, created almost 600 new jobs, 183 businesses, and 54,808 volunteer hours, as well as 241 public improvements and multiple construction projects and building improvements.
One of the Main Street's unique capabilities economically was that it could make funds available for very specific projects, said Angola Main Street President Colleen Everage, such as attracting suffrage grants for making Sojourner Truth’s statue.
“If anybody does have any ideas, just let us know,” said Julia Hewitt, executive director of Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
Busselberg stressed that although there was some overlap in local groups from an economic perspective, such as business retention and promotion of smaller businesses, the scope of Main Street activities was focused more on the downtown area and included art and culture events.
Instead of competing, Busselberg suggested, the two organizations could concentrate on what “our mutual interests,” and collaborate on mutual events, as well as help each other to promote and fundraise.
The same applies to the city departments and services.
“The city has been involved in Main Street for a while, and we will continue to do so in the future as well,” said Angola Director of Economic Development and Planning Jennifer Barclay, who was present at the event.
