Seven people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Dakota C. Claudy, 27, of the 6400 block of North Maplecrest Street, Orland, arrested on West Maumee Street at Elizabeth Street on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
• Anthony Hazard, 40, of the 1200 block of Lay Boulevard, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on a fugitive warrant on C.R. 800S at the Interstate 69 northbound entrance.
• Summer R. Herwarth, 43, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, Angola, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempr of court and escape.
• Dewey J. Imse, 53, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested in the 700 block of West North Street on a warrant alleging three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.
• Bryan K. Phelps, 29, of the 00 block of 5th Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Roger W. Raske, 27, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested in the 800 block of East C.R. 200N on a warrant alleging three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and resisting law enforcement.
• Kyle L. Robinson, 50, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and invasion of privacy and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and two counts of failure to appear in court.
