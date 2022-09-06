ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners is going to formally request the vacation, or closing, of a portion of South Martha Street to accommodate the eventual operation of the new Steuben County judicial center.
Commissioners are going to request from Angola government the vacation of South Martha from East South Street to Wall Street, which is the street on which the judicial center will front.
The request will have to be initiated with Angola Engineer Amanda Cope. She will then forward the request on with the associated paperwork to the Angola Common Council for consideration of an ordinance to vacate the road.
“I will pass that on so it gets on the council’s agenda. That’s a city council decision,” Cope said.
Once a proposed ordinance gets to the council, it would take three readings for approval, which is standard, unless it fails on first reading.
Depending upon when the formal request is made by Steuben County, the process could take up to a month and a half, possibly sooner, Cope said.
The county is going to request Martha Street be closed during construction of the judicial center. A vacation would permanently close the street.
Some of the plans for the judicial center show a closed Martha Street, which could turn it into sort of a plaza that’s more friendly to pedestrian traffic and open up more landscaping design opportunities.
The last time the county requested Angola close a street for a court-related project it was rejected. That was in October 2019 when the county was proposing to build a 21,000-square-foot addition to the existing Steuben County Courthouse, 55 S. Public Square.
The request was to close the block of East Gale Street that lined up with the Steuben County courtyard, from South Wayne Street to South Martha Street.
Had that been approved, it would have left only one block of Gale Street open west of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, the block between Martha and Washington streets, which is fronted by the Steuben County Jail on the south and houses First Federal Savings Bank of Angola to the north.
When the request for closure of Gale was rejected, the county went back to the drawing board for plans for a new judicial center. The following year the county started working in earnest on a plan that would have built a new facility to the east of the historic 1867-68 courthouse. An enclosed walkway would have connected the two structures.
Following the 2020 election and a change in two of the three members of the Board of Commissioners, the courtyard project was scrapped in favor of the eventual plan on the county owned property at the corner of South Martha and East South streets.
Steuben County is building a new judicial center because the current Steuben County Courthouse does not meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements, is lacking in size and poses many safety issues with exposure to criminal defendants and adversaries in civil litigation.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.