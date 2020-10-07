ANGOLA — Jeff Counterman has spent all but two months of his 65 years on earth in Steuben County.
Naturally, he’s been familiar with the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument the better part of his life.
But never did he think he or his company, Steuben County Welding & Fabricating, would end up working on the Monument that’s a tribute to men from Steuben County who fought in the Civil War.
“No, I didn’t, that’s for sure,” Counterman said on Tuesday as workers from S&K Building Services, Indianapolis, were working on returning the statues to their weathered look in his shop in Angola Industrial Growth Park.
Gary Fair, maintenance supervisor for Steuben County government, sought Counterman out to work on patching up the four soldiers who grace the four corners of the Monument that was erected in 1917 on the mound on the Public Square.
Counterman worked on welding back together cracks and pock marks in the four soldiers. He even had to reattach things like the infantryman’s sword and other equipment that was hanging by a thread, albeit a brass or copper thread.
“They came to me and asked if we could so we looked at what they are made of and what they needed and we determined we could,” Counterman said.
After the welds were made and brazing was done, Counterman had to fashion the filler metal so it looked like it was the original, pressed copper.
“He did a great job on that ear,” said Chris Tener of S&K, who was pointing out the detail of the ear of the artilleryman, who’s ear was partly separated from the head.
Extra protection
S&K is working as a subcontractor on the project to take the bright, shiny brass left from Counterman’s work and put the oxidized patina back on the metal. The company’s two workers on site in Angola from Indianapolis also will cover the statues in five clear coats of lacquer to protect them from the weather.
The work was supposed to be done by today, but due to some other touch-up details Counterman is going to do, the statues will not be ready to return to their home in downtown Angola for another two weeks. The original plan was to have the statues back on the Monument on Friday morning.
“Long story short, we’re looking at the week of the 19th to put them back up,” Fair said.
New brass nuts and washers that are going to be used to reattach the statues to their bases on the Monument also needed treatment so they would match the patina of the soldiers.
Using chemicals to treat the shiny pieces, Tener took a scratch pad to the washers and nuts and kept dipping them in the solution until they achieved a look that satisfied his eye for the work.
“I love doing this oxidizing but nobody ever does it,” Tener said of the metal work he does for S&K, which is perhaps known best in Indianapolis as a window washing firm for high-rise buildings.
One more time
This is the second time Tener has been in Angola working on the Soldiers’ Monument. He was here previously about 10 years ago, also as an employee of S&K.
This is the first time the soldiers have been removed since 1993 when the Monument underwent a total restoration. The work was done in Detroit. It was first believed Columbia would have to be removed from atop the Monument but work was able to be done on site.
The Monument is a tribute to the 1,278 men who served in the Civil War from Steuben County, which includes 280 who died in the war. The names of all the men who served from Steuben County are inscribed in four tablets that are attached to the four sides of the Monument, as well as the regiments, state armies or special units in which they served, like McClellan’s Dragoons.
Heavy duty
The Monument weighs about 150 tons. Each of the soldiers stand at least 6-foot tall and weigh about 150 pounds apiece; they are hollow. It is 70 to the top of the base of the granite where Columbia stands. That statue is 17-feet tall.
Since the statues representing the military of the day — army, navy, cavalry and artillery — have been removed, there has been much inaccurate speculation on social media that they were taken down because the recent movement in the U.S. to remove statues commemorating men who may have been involved in slavery or who owned slaves.
Steuben County officials have repeatedly tried to dispel the rumors, only to see them pop back up on social media, particularly Facebook.
