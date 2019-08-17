ANGOLA — The following people were arrested overnight and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Dustin Fletcher, 23, of the 200 block of Valley Drive, Gailsburg, Michigan, was arrested on Harcourt Road east of North Wayne Street on a charge alleging felony operating while intoxicated.
• Billy J. Moore, 57, of the 600 block of North Williams Street was arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Jeremy Payton, 44, of the 4000 block of Dogwood Drive, Franklin, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony criminal contempt of court.
• Ernest Simmons, 54, of the 600 block of Williams Street was arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• John Tieman, 30, of the 900 block of East 300 North was arrested at the sheriff’s department on warrants alleging misdemeanor criminal contempt of court.
