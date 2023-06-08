Pleasant Lake holding chicken barbecue on Saturday
PLEASANT LAKE — In preparation for Pleasant Lake Days, the Pleasant Lake Day Committee is hosting a chicken barbeque on Saturday.
Beginning at 10 a.m., those interested can stop by the Pleasant Lake Fire Department for a drive-thru experience. For $9, people can enjoy some great food all from the comfort of their vehicle.
Head over early because the event is first come, first served.
