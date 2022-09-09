ANGOLA — What an engineer, a clergy member and a couple of former newspaper folks — an editor, a cartoonist and a writer, and a photographer, aged between 44 and 64 can have in common?
They are the local Angola Above the Fold band playing for friendship and camaraderie.
“We are impressionists,” said Tom Adamson, member of the clergy at Holy Family Episcopal Church who plays guitar in the band and other string instruments on his own.
Dean Orewiler, the band’s singer, was the one who came up with an idea of the band in the spring of 2021 when he saw his former editor from The Star newspaper, Dave Kurtz, singing and playing guitar on YouTube.
Earlier Orewiler also saw his former workmate journalist Lee Sauer playing banjo at a local event, and suddenly Orewiler thought it would be a good idea to start a band together and emailed his friends and they said yes.
Although his teammates are now teasing Orewiler that he just wanted the real people as the background for his own singing performances, Orewiler is sure that when the talented people come together the effect multiplies.
“I’ve always been singing,” said Orewiler. “But singing is one thing by yourself, but to have people really talented with, they play musical instruments to me that rounds it out and makes the music unfold.”
Orewiler remains the glue that holds things together, said Ed Simmons, who joined the band last this February with a cajón. Simmons used to accompany local duo Jim Weber and Erica Schwarz before the pandemic.
Dave Kurtz, who was the part of the original line up of the band, did not want to do it long-term, and that was why Adamson, a professional musician, changed Kurts as a leading guitarist.
“My musical policy is say yes until it stops making sense,” said Adamson.
After an official online name vote the group started performing at local events, festivals, and private parties. The first official name that they chose was Neither Nitty Nor Gritty Old Men Band in honor of Nittty Gritty Dirt. At times they also half-jokingly considered something more down to earth — like Gazed and Confused performing at Tom’s Donuts.
Although the band did not escape the turns of fate of the artists singing for their supper, they say they are not playing for the money and they welcome whatever music brings into their lives, which sometimes is free burritos as it happened at one of their performances at Onion Days at Wolf Lake.
Above the Fold’s official music formula is acoustic rock, classic hits, folk music, American folk music and a little bit of country music. Their composition choice was influenced by Kurtz, now in his 70s, who brought in a lot of music from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.
“But he wasn’t close-minded,” said Simmons.
Thanks to Kurtz’s taste in music, Above the Fold has a broader repertoire than usual for the local bands. However, said Simmons, without Kurtz they absorbed more people-pleasing songs, because they like when the audience is watching, and “tapping their feet.”
Now the band favorite songs are “Old Country Roads” by John Denver, “The Boxer” by Simon and Garfunkel, and “Little Sister” by Elvis, and they practice every week for several hours “or until the beer runs out,” as they put it on Fridays to start their weekend.
“I call that a little bit of release,” said Simmons.
Above the Fold’s next performances are planned for Angola Cruise to the Monument and following week during American History Days in Angola. Orewiler, Sauer, Simmons and Adamson say they would love to perform more often than they do now.
For more information about the band or to schedule a performance, contact Above the Fold at AboveTheFoldBookings@outlook.com. They love what they do.
“I think we love music. And there’s something innate in us that wants to express myself through song,” said Adamson.
