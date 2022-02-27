The mere hint of a snowstorm in the weather forecast seems to send modern society into a tizzy. For adults, the snow forecast triggers the “buy milk, hoard bread” reflex — because being stuck home for a day is a sure recipe for starvation.
For others, the falling flakes provoke immediate anxiety about when the plow drivers will get to their road or street — because they have to absolutely, positively be somewhere right now to do something that can’t wait.
Snow days are a mixed bag for school-age kids — there’s happiness in not having to go to school but that’s squashed by having to do e-learning at home.
Snow days mean extra work. Those plow drivers clearing the roads are the heroes of any snow day. They work long hours in harsh visibility, in daylight and darkness, to clear the roads and streets — without clipping any mailboxes or traffic signs.
And for farmers, especially those who have livestock, there is no such thing as a day off for snow. Those animals have to be fed and watered anyway, with the added bonus of fighting snow drifts and cold temperatures to get the work done.
On our farm near Ashley, we prepare for winter by having our plowing equipment ready. The tractors and the skid loader sit inside the warm shop, so they will start when it’s time to work.
My husband, Lowell, usually operates the skid loader, which is the right size to plow closer to the buildings and in smaller spaces. Our son, Jeremy, drives the biggest tractor, a John Deere 4640, with the snow blade attached to the hitch in back. The disadvantage — he has to plow in reverse, looking over his shoulder to see where he is going.
Lowell and Jeremy both have the advantage of a heated cab, a blessing on those days when the wind chills are below zero.
Jeremy and Lowell start plowing when the snow tapers off, or more often, when it’s time to feed the big round bales of hay to the Shorthorn beef cattle and the Belgian draft horses.
They clear the driveways first, so they can bring the bales up the hill to the pasture gate, then use the skid loader to take the bales out to the feeders in the field. The skid loader’s tires are fitted with tracks so it can get through mud and snow easily.
After Feb. 3 snowstorm dumped about 10 inches at our place, Lowell and Jeremy finished our driveways, then made the rounds in the neighborhood to clear the snow from another 14 driveways.
And while that’s hard work, there is also beauty and fun to be had on a snow day. Prentice Farms has several top-notch sledding hills that have entertained three generations of my family with winter fun and stories to tell. As the photos show, we created fun and memories in the fluffy white stuff.
Enjoy the photos of work and fun on a snow day at Prentice Farms.
