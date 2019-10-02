PHILADELPHIA — Two faculty from Trine University's Franks School of Education presented a session on using technology to reach introverted students at an international conference over the summer.
Ashley Overton and Megan Tolin, both assistant professors, presented at the 2019 International Society for Technology in Education Conference, held June 23-26 in Philadelphia.
ISTE is a nonprofit organization that serves educators interested in the use of technology in education. Serving more than 100,000 education stakeholders throughout the world through individual and organizational membership and support services, ISTE provides educational technology resources to support professional learning for educators and education leaders.
Overton and Tolin submitted their proposal for the presentation in October 2018. Of 735 such proposals submitted, only 110 were accepted, Overton said.
During the session, Overton addressed some common misconceptions about introverted students, while Tolin shared ways to allow such students to interact using technology. More than 50 attended the presentation, with attendees describing the session as "fantastic," "great and engaging," and "interactive but not invasive."
The session also received coverage in a blog on the Education Week website.
"The Franks School of Education is doing amazing things," said Overton. "Seeing our story in EdWeek validated the hard work the faculty within the department is doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.