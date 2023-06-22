ANGOLA — Steuben County Trails is working on a securing a grant that would extend the current trail system south, to Pleasant Lake.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, approval was granted to seek money through the state's Next Level Trails program that supplies grant funds for trail work in Indiana.
"For this one, we kind of changed our direction," said Jen Sharkey, a volunteer with Steuben County Trails and the regional Poka-Bache trails group.
The change in focus is a reduction in scope from a proposal made last year that was rejected. Last year Steuben Trails requested funding to take the trail south from Angola to the Steuben County-DeKalb County line.
What the commissioners approved on Monday would be approving the local match that would be necessary for the grant. While that number was not available Monday, the cost of the previous try, for 6 miles of trail to the Steuben County line was $1.65 million for the approximately $8 million project that was not funded.
Sharkey said while the project now is about half of what the previous proposal was, the first leg could be a bit more costly than the second because of navigating the crossing of Pigeon Creek. The trail is about 3.3 miles to get to Pleasant Lake.
Angola is already in the process of extending its existing trail in the city to the south end of town, where the county would pick up and take it south along Old U.S. 27.
The two separate projects are actually dovetailing and both seeking Next Level funding.
The goal is to someday have the trail extend to DeKalb County.
The ultimate goal is to build the Poka-Bache, which would create an 81-mile trail from Pokagon State Park to Oubache State Park in Wells County.
The existing trail in Steuben County runs from Pokagon to its trailhead in Angola in Commons Park.
It will take about a mile of trail within the city to take it to Angola's south edge of town.
"The end of our project would be the beginning of (Steuben's)," said Amanda Cope, Angola city engineer.
Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter, who has been working with the Steuben and Poka-Bache trails groups, praised the project.
"It would be a good project. It would bring a lot to Pleasant Lake," he said.
