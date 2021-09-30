ANGOLA — Trine University has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to offer a Master of Education in Early Childhood Montessori Education degree.
The program is an extension of the Early Childhood training program in Montessori education already offered through the university’s Center for Montessori Education. Students who complete the Montessori training coursework can earn the master’s degree by finishing an additional course through TrineOnline.
“Early childhood is arguably the most important age group to nurture due to the tremendous brain development that occurs from birth to six years. Early childhood educators provide absolutely crucial opportunities for young children to develop their full potential, prepare them for school-age academics, and to be their best selves,” said Laurie Stockton-Moreno, director of Trine’s Center for Montessori Education. “Giving early childhood educators the opportunity to advance their careers by earning a Master of Education degree in as little as one year, sets them up to assume greater roles including leadership positions and high-profile public speaking opportunities within the field.”
The program will be offered through Trine’s Franks School of Education and will be the school’s first graduate degree offering.
“Trine’s Franks School of Education is excited to help address the need for high-quality Early Childhood Montessori teacher-leaders with our first graduate program,” said Phil Downs, director of education graduate programs and accreditation. “We are committed to working with P-12 schools to develop innovative graduate programs that add value, foster excellence and help solve problems facing education today.”
For more information about the degree program, visit trine.edu/montessori
To help meet the need for teachers with Montessori credentials, Trine University announced its Montessori teacher education program in 2020. In addition to the graduate degree, The Center for Montessori Education at Trine University offers a one-year Early Childhood program and is working to soon launch an Elementary I training program in Montessori education.
“Our Center for Montessori Education already successfully launched its first summer training program, and we are pleased to add another avenue for Montessori teacher training at Trine,” said Tony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education. “This new program provides one more way to meet the growing demand for quality Montessori-trained educators.”
Trine’s Montessori programs are built on the strength of its Franks School of Education, which has employed 100% of its students seeking teaching positions over the last decade. In a time when many teacher education programs are seeing declines, Trine’s programs have grown almost 150% in the last five years, now serving more than 200 students.
