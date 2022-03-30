ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Party will host its last breakfast prior to the May 3 primary election on Saturday and will feature more candidates for office.
The event will be held at the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., beginning at 8 a.m. with a light breakfast.
Featured speakers will be the following candidates who seeking their party's nomination in the primary:
• Jim Getz and Andy Laughlin, who are running for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
• Steuben County Auditor candidates Brittany Bacon and Kelli Johnson.
• Pleasant Township Trustee candidate Lesli Hall.
During the March meeting, Steuben County Council candidates were featured.
All are welcome to attend.
People wishing to participate in the light breakfast are asked to make a reservation by contacting Karen Shelton, party vice chair, at 316-9437 or by email at kwshelton64@gmail.com.
Room sponsor for the event is Steuben County Counciman Tony Isa, R-4, and breakfast sponsor is Steuben Councilman Getz, R-1.
