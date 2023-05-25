With Memorial Day coming up this coming weekend, there are events happening all over Steuben County that are paying tribute to those who have given their lives defending America.
Angola
• There is a service being put on by the local American Legion Post 31 on the Public Square. The service starts at 9 a.m. on Monday. There will be an address from a Legion official as well as a rifle salute and taps.
• There will also be a visit from the Indiana Ice Cream Train by the Indiana Rail Experience Saturday and Sunday. It will be parked on 611 W. Maumee St. in Angola. (See details on Page A3.)
• On Saturday, there will be a car show at the American Legion Post 31 located in Angola from noon until 4 p.m. It is open to the public and there will be food and live music as well as classic cars.
Pleasant Lake
• On Monday, Ellen Reece will be singing the Star-Spangled Banner in downtown Pleasant Lake, Elten Powers will be the Master of Ceremonies, and the Rev. Tom Adamson will be holding an invocation and benediction.
The speaker will be 4th District Commander Karen Penick-Clark of the American Legion of Indiana along with a rifle salute and taps performed by the American Legion Post 31. The egvent starts at 10 a.m.
• There is a Memorial Day Weekend Family Camp for members of the Boy Scouts at Camp Chief Little Turtle, BSA. It will start today at 5 p.m. and will run through the weekend. It closes on Monday at 11 a.m. Tickets can be found on their Facebook page. This includes the opportunity to go paddle boarding, swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, campfire, archery, and BB gun shooting. Each Family member will receive a commemorative patch. The cost is $55 per family that registers at the door.
Lake James
• The “Donut Capitol of the World”, Toms Donuts, will be hosting a block party on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. The party is being held at Tom’s Park on Jimmerson and Lake James. They have an assortment of events from different levels of donut eating competitions, cornhole competitions, special guests and live bands. There will be fireworks just after dusk. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on the Saturday. For more information check out their Facebook page.
• Pokagon nature center will also be running events throughout the weekend, starting today. Check out more information on the park at in.gov/dnr.
