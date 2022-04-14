ANGOLA — When it comes to hitting its metrics for staying in compliance with tax abatements with Steuben County, Miller Poultry is missing the mark in terms of employment.
But the numbers are misleading in certain ways.
The number of people employed at Miller is below its projections. But payroll is way up. And when you count in the number of people working at the Orland-area chicken processing plant, there are nearly 1,000 on the job.
That was the message Miller leadership presented Tuesday during a compliance hearing before the Steuben County Council, which found the company in compliance with the abatements it has outstanding.
Miller's full-time roster is down to about 470 people.
"So we're trending there. It's very challenging to get employees. I know we're repeating the same old story but it's really been a challenge to keep people," said Miller's Karen Brenneman. "So I think we're doing as best we can really."
It was asked if automation in the plant that processes 185,000 head of chicken a day was helping with the employment situation.
"The automation has helped but you know, we're using every opportunity we can get people, and you know what Karen is reporting is direct Miller-hire employees," said Kevin Diehl, Miller operations manager. "With these temporary agencies, those folks, those numbers are not in that number that she reporting to you but the headcount is still on the floor working and you know, those tax dollars are being generated. So I think we need to look more at the dollars, the payroll dollars to generate the the payroll tax, more so than the headcount of the direct hires and that's just the reality."
Diehl said there were currently 995 active employees that are working at Miller.
To help with retention, the company gave a $2 an hour, across the board pay hike to employees this year.
The average pay for miller is $21.15 an hour and that's expected to increase to $24, Brenneman said.
"So we think we're making good progress on that," Brenneman said.
"And I hired a pretty robust HR team, three pretty new recruiters and some leadership training as well. I think we're going to slowly turn this back gradually."
Many members of the council shared their praise for Miller and its ability to maintain in a tough environment that has included people working in tight quarters during a pandemic and in a full-employment situation that has made it difficult to find employees.
"Well, I'm amazed with you're able to retain as many employees as you have out there for the time that we just went through here in the last few years to be down 97 employees. I think says a lot for you and your team and your HR department and everything," said Rick Shipe, president of the County Council.
Of the people who work at Miller, Brenneman said, about 330 are from Steuben County and 67 were from LaGrange County.
While the company is working to find ways to help their people find housing in the local area, they are also having to transport workers from Angola and Fort Wayne to the plant that's south of Orland off of S.R. 327.
"Let me expand on that. We started transportation of employees. It wasn't something we wanted to be in, that business, but we're running two full-time vans," Diehl said.
About a third of the grain used in the raising of the chickens at farms all around the area comes from local sources.
