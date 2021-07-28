Due to a reporter's error, incorrect data was given for the income guidelines for the AIF/OCRA Phase 3 forgivable loans. The guideline states that the actual income threshold for the majority of employees in an applying business must be at or below $39,050.
The Herald Republican regrets this error.
