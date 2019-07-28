KENDALLVILLE — The AFS student exchange program has been active in northeast Indiana for nearly 60 years.
Kendallville High School and then East Noble High School — as well as several other area high schools — have hosted nearly 200 AFS students in partnership with various service organizations and churches.
In addition, area students have studied abroad in various countries through AFS.
This past school year East Noble welcomed three AFS YES students — Merna of Cairo, Egypt; Marios, a Palestinian Christian from Israel; and Shivam of India.
The nonprofit organization needs more host families for the coming school year. The carefully-screened students come with spending money and medical insurance.
The requirements are a bed of their own (not necessarily a bedroom of their own), transportation to and from school (the school bus is fine) and meals.
AFS host parents can be married or single. For example, Jo Drudge of Rome City, who served many years as president of East Noble AFS, welcomed numerous daughters over the years.
For more information about hosting or studying abroad visit afsusa.org.
AFS YES students are AFS students who are sponsored by the U.S. State Department.
Congress established the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program in October 2002 in response to the events of Sept. 11, 2001, to foster positive relationships among young people from countries with significant Muslim populations.
YES students spend a school year living and studying in America, sharing their countries and cultures with their host communities. The reciprocal YES Abroad program, which began in 2009, sends American high school students to experience life with a host family abroad. More information is online at yes-abroad.org.
Over the years, many East Noble AFS students have completed 100 hours of volunteer service during their stay. Volunteer activities include everything from public speaking to helping with food drives.
Many AFS students have achieved leadership roles following their exchange experience.
For example, an East Noble AFS student during the 2015-2016 school year, Leo Karst, was elected in May to his local municipal council in Germany, the youngest person to hold that position.
In 2017 Leo surprised his AFS host parents, Steve and Jen Kramer of Kendallville, with a two-week Christmas visit. He called them “the best family I could ever have!”
Leo is using many of his AFS leadership and volunteer experiences — such as being president of the Kendallville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council — as he continues his education and pursues a career in government, international relations and/or business.
AFS was born of the World Wars of the last century. The American Field Service ambulance drivers (including Indiana’s Weir Cook) served on the battlefields of France in WW I, and reactivated to carry the wounded in WW II. In 1946, the drivers created the AFS international exchange to perpetuate peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.