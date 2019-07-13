ANGOLA — Girls and boys ages 5 to 19 that live, work or go to school in Indiana are eligible to compete in the second annual Angola Festival of the Arts Pageant on Aug. 3.
The pageant will be held at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University in conjunction with the Angola Art Fest on the Public Square.
Contestants will be judged on summer wear, talent, interview and formal wear categories.
The deadline to get entry information to Jeri Mow, pageant director, is July 20. Mow may be contacted by email at jerilmow@aol.com or by text message, 668-0516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.