ANGOLA — With the 4-H fair going virtual instead of in person, the horse and pony speed show was a lot smaller than a traditional, live show.
For 2020, only a barrel race was run.
A traditional horse and pony speed show would have classes such as the barrel race, pole bending, down and back, keyhole and others for exhibitors to compete against the clock for the fastest, clean run.
Those classes would be further broken down by age and whether the exhibitor is on a horse or pony for each age division.
For the virtual fair, exhibitors had to submit video of their run instead of being judged in person.
Video of the results was released at 2 p.m. Tuesday online at puext.in/steubenfair2020.
Results of the speed show barrel race are as follows:
• Kaden Counterman, 1st place
• Mia Crone, 1st place
• Hallie Shrewsburg, 1st place, 1st place
• Karson Shrewsburg, 1st place
• Maddison Counterman, 2nd place
• Joel Graber, 2nd place
• Emily Ketcham, 2nd place
• Kennedy Kugler, 2nd place
• Jacee Graber, 3rd place
• Jaelynn Graber, 3rd place
• Emily Julian, 3rd place
• Tysen Weible, 3rd place
• Sapphire Bolinger, 4th place
• Elijah Weible, 4th place
