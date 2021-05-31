ANGOLA — If Sojourner Truth hadn't turned around for her infant daughter, Sophia, on her walk to freedom in 1826, then Barbara Allen wouldn't be alive today.
"When she walked away from slavery, she left her youngest daughter behind with her husband," said Allen, who is the sixth-generation granddaughter of Sojourner Truth. "We don't know why she turned around and went back for Sophia, but if she hadn't, I wouldn't be here."
Allen has penned a children's book that came out in time for Black History Month titled, "Remembering Great Grandma Sojourner Truth," based on the stories her mother passed onto her.
Allen will be one of the speakers on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the Sojourner Truth monument being unveiled in downtown Angola at the Steuben County Courthouse.
Family tree
Sojourner Truth's daughter Sophia married Thomas Schuyler.
Thomas and Sophia had a daughter, Fannie, who married a man named Frank McLiechey. Their son, Thomas, was Allen's great-grandfather.
Thomas's daughter Juanita gave birth to Allen's mother, Ann Irene Terrell.
And from there came Barbara, who holds a masters of business administration degree in human resources and is an author and avid student of theology.
"Knowing she turned around so I could later live ... she had no fear," said Allen. "She was called by God, had a mission and was faithful."
Family legacy
"Growing up, I just knew her as 'Great Grandma Sojourner Truth'," Allen said. "As I got older, I heard her history. A local historian in Battle Creek (Michigan) filled in the blanks."
Allen said so much is known about Sojourner Truth because of her decision to settle in Battle Creek, Michigan, which is where her final resting place also is.
"We all stayed in this area," she said.
Stories were passed down through the family from Sophia, and a cousin of Allen's has documents about the history as well.
"She used her words, powerful words," she said. "Sojourner Truth couldn't read or write, but she could speak."
Not just for people of color
The words of Sojourner Truth, she said, weren't just for Black people. Sojourner Truth also fought for women's rights.
"Of course she talked slavery, but she also talked about treating women fairly," Allen said. "She could have been killed just for looking at a white person, but she got up there and opened her mouth."
When Sojourner Truth came to Indiana, including her visit to Steuben County, it wasn't legal for her to be here because of the color of her skin. It was also against the constitution of Indiana at the time.
"Some of those laws are still on the books," Allen said. "But things like this statue show that we're working on it, working on righting those wrongs."
Allen said she is certain that the statue installation planned for Sunday to honor Sojourner Truth will be spectacular.
"Sojourner, if she could be here, she would be smiling," Allen said.
The slave trade, Allen said, was brutal and all about money.
"But the slaves, they built a beautiful country and never got the recognition they deserve for their work," she said. "But finally, we're hearing dialogue, talking about it, learning."
A children's book
With the climate in the world today, Allen felt it was the right time to pen a book about Sojourner Truth and her life, her experiences.
"Children are afraid, they don't understand," she said. "I hope children read it and see how special she was and that she fought for them to all be equal."
The book isn't long, she said, but it gets the words out that need to be said.
"The illustrator did a beautiful job capturing my vision," she said. "The artwork is all in watercolors."
The book was the result of years of research and, of course, all the family stories. Allen realized in doing her research that her great-grandmother was far more impressive than family stories passed down from her own mother could put into words.
That's why she chose to both write them and have the story illustrated.
"Remembering Great Grandma Sojourner Truth" was released this year, just in time for Black History Month.
The book is available for purchase on Allen's website, sixth-generation.com.
Allen plans to have copies of her book available while she's at the ceremony at the Steuben County Courthouse. Other family members will also be at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.