ANGOLA — A man who allegedly battered a woman with a gun while she was holding a toddler was arraigned on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges Friday.
Kenneth Christopher Campbell, 29, of Butler, is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony punishable by up to six years in prison, felony auto theft and intimidation and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
He was being held on Friday in Steuben County Jail after being arrested in DeKalb County on a warrant on Thursday.
On Aug. 3, Campbell allegedly violated a no-contact order a second time when he accepted a ride from the victim in pending cases in the Steuben County courts. According to court documents, Campbell allegedly took the woman’s handgun and struck her with the butt of it twice, leaving one cut and a bruise on her head then allegedly tried to drive away in her car.
This set of incidents followed one in late May and June, when Campbell allegedly threatened to kill the victim for turning him in for incidents in May.
Campbell’s troubles began after he allegedly strangled the woman to unconsciousness after beating her the night of May 31 at a Fremont residence, court documents said. He also battered a man to the point of unconsciousness, court records said.
During a hearing Friday before Magistrate Randy Coffey, bail for Campbell was set at $5,000. Anthony Kraus was appointed pauper counsel for Campbell.
A jury trial has been set for Feb. 25 starting at 8 a.m. in Steuben Superior Court. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m.
