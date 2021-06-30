CLEAR LAKE — Traveling from coast to coast can be difficult enough in a car, but the Caniglia and Gilday families decided to take it one step further: biking cross country.
Laurie and Mike Caniglia, along with their sons Koen, Asher and Eli, have teamed up with Megan and Greg Gilday and their sons Graham and Laker to tour the United States on a summer cross country bike ride stretching all the way from Maine to the families’ home of Camano Island, Washington.
The two families, who have dubbed themselves the Saddle Soar Bikers, talked about a joint cross country bike trip in the past but decided to put the idea into action this year.
They started their journey in Maine on June 1 and are currently visiting Laurie’s mother Fran Rehm, who lives at Clear Lake.
“We’ve ridden through a great variety of places,” said Megan.
From mountains to lakes and everything in between, the group has steadily made its way across the eastern part of the country over the past month. That’s not to say things were smooth sailing at first, though.
On day five of the trip, Laurie had an accident that left her with a hematoma on her lower abdomen but thankfully no internal bleeding.
“The paramedic asked which hospital she wanted to go to, and she said the farthest west because she didn’t want to backtrack,” Greg said.
Laurie briefly switched to driving a U-Haul alongside the other bikers but has since been able to move back to her bike with minimal discomfort.
A typical day for the bikers consists of an early morning with a short breakfast before hitting the road, stopping a few times for brief snacks, and deciding on a place to camp for the night. That’s right, camp.
While there have been a few occasions that the families stay in a hotel or someone’s home, most days they camp outside in tents and cook dinner with food they pick up at available local markets. Then in the morning they pack up, carry everything with them on their bikes and find a new place to do it all over again.
The group tries to ride every day for about a week before having a rest day but understands that a certain flexibility is required.
“Every day we’re having to make adjustments,” Megan said.
The families have ridden through rain and biked uphill against harsh winds but always make sure to watch out for lightning and stop to enjoy the places they pass through, such as Cedar Point and Niagara Falls.
The bikers have encountered not only exciting landmarks but also enthusiastic observers who have helped make their journey a little easier.
“Most of the people have been really nice,” Eli said.
Many people wave and cheer when the large group rides by, and policemen have stopped traffic in order to let them pass onto the next road.
A priest even invited the families to stay in his home one evening after they had asked if they could camp on the church’s grounds.
“The country is so big and different,” Greg said.
“If you watch it on the news, it’s a completely different perspective riding a bike,” Mike added.
The bikers are currently enjoying their well-deserved break at Clear Lake but plan to continue west, where they are sure to meet lots of new people and places, within the next week.
The Saddle Soar Bikers’s route is a preset path called the Northern Tier, which is outlined by the Adventure Cycle Association.
The organization seeks to empower, inspire and connect people through cycling experiences and lists a variety of biking paths that allow cyclists to explore different parts of the country.
For more information about the Adventure Cycle Association, visit https://www.adventurecycling.org/.
To follow the Saddle Soar Bikers’s cross country adventure, visit saddlesoartouring.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.