ANGOLA — Steuben County officials warmed to the idea of beautification of C.R. 200W, which is the entry point to many of the county's lake areas.
In a non-agenda discussion between Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, and members of the Steuben County Council during its Tuesday meeting, the possibility of selling county owned property and using the proceeds to dressing up the four-lane divided highway that is 200W was broached.
The discussion morphed from one about whether the county should install a fueling center for county vehicles. Talk about putting such a facility near the highway department that stretches several blocks along 200W has been scrapped, and that led to discussion about the potential for the land in the area and interchanges across the county and beyond.
"It's a very expensive thing to do, but it's a very good thing to do. I think it could be a good project for the entire county as a whole to participate in. Every community would benefit but it's not cheap. I mean, if you look at what Angola did to that overpass, that was an expensive project but it's very nice," Howard said.
Angola Mayor Dick Hickman said he thought the Angola overpass project cost about $250,000.
Howard said he wanted to dress up the entry to the lakes area not only on the county road but on the overpass on Interstate 69 at mile marker 350, the Lake James-Crooked Lake exit, much like what has been done as a welcoming focus at mile marker 348 where Angola dressed up the interchange with a welcome sign and a water motif.
Howard said he would like to see decorated entry points all along the interchanges — there are five, including 348 — to make Steuben County more welcoming to visitors and motorists.
Howard said people tend to exit interstates at the interchanges that are more inviting and Steuben County should make improvements, working with individual communities that stand to benefit, like Fremont, Ashley-Hudson and Hamilton.
Meanwhile, an idea brought up in the first decade of this century — dressing up C.R. 200W — resurfaced during the discussion.
Many council members said they wanted to dress up the main entry to the lakes community, C.R. 200W.
In it's current condition the boulevard that is C.R. 200W, Councilman Dan Caruso said, "It's completely embarrassing."
Councilman Jim Getz said the county has at least removed the old County Rest Home that had been sitting vacant for years. Other property to the north, running to the highway department, would be ripe for development. The county has gotten out of its lease for the former Humane Society of Steuben County shelter property, leaving it open for development.
Getz envisioned other businesses that catered to the lake traffic that comes in off of the interstate, particularly more restaurants. There's only one full-service restaurant on the road — Caruso's Italian Restaurant, which has two family members serving on the Council — and Getz said more were needed.
"The boulevard, that's our responsibility," Caruso said.
It was mentioned that proceeds from the sale of land along the east side of C.R. 200W could be used to pay for improvements to the road to make it more welcoming.
Caruso said the looks of the road are not in line with the community it leads to, the lakes area, including Crooked Lake, Lake James, Jimmerson Lake, Snow Lake, Barton Lake, Lake Pleasant and Lake Gage, among others.
In the 2000s, a committee was put together by the Commissioners to work on improving C.R. 200W, spearheaded by Snow Lake resident Sherry Fulk.
Since that time, perhaps the biggest change on the road was adding a traffic signal at the intersection of C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N.
Some other minor improvements were made, but not the type envisioned by Fulk and others who served on the committee, ideas like flower plantings and the like to dress up the grassed islands in the road.
