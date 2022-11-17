ANGOLA — A Hamilton man is facing numerous sexual offense charges after an incident that allegedly occurred this past summer.
Arrested on Wednesday was Melvin Peter Merritt III, 47, on counts of Level 3 felony rape and attempted rape, a Level 5 felony count of child seduction, Level 6 felony sexual battery, Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, and Class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He also was charged with Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee did not find probable cause in three of the counts because the probable cause affidavit filed in court did not state the age of the alleged victim.
Court documents say the incidents occurred July 24-25 after the girl, 17, her mother and Merritt came in off of Hamilton Lake.
The girl was provided alcohol and the three returned home to play pool at Merritt’s residence.
While playing pool, the girl made Merritt expose himself every time he missed a pool shot, court records said.
Later, with the girl in the same room, the mother started having oral sex with Merritt. The mother then wanted the girl to take over for her and she didn’t.
Eventually, Merritt forecfully performed oral sex on the girl and attempted to do it again later that evening, court records said.
The mother was watching the entire time, court records said. An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother, who is awaiting extradition to Indiana from Ohio.
The case was investigated by Hamilton Police Department officer Thomas Frederick.
Merritt was arraigned by Magistrate James Burns Thursday afternoon.
Level 3 felonies are punishable by 3-16 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 9 years. A Level 5 felony is punishable by 1-6 years in prison. A Level 6 felony is punishable by 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
A no-contact order has been issued against Merritt. Court records do not yet show an attorney as representing him.
Merritt’s bail has been set at $50,000. His next hearing in court is March 7 with a tentative trial date of May 18.
