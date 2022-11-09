ANGOLA — Angola Common Council Monday opened quotes for the Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project and for the North Wayne Lift Station Rehabilitation Project. The bids for the Water Treatment Plant improvement turned out to be higher than the estimate, but the city Clerk- said cash wise the city could still support it, and thus the order went to the lowest responsible bidder.
Two bids for the Water Treatment Plant Improvement were presented at the last Angola Common Council meeting Monday. The first quote was from Mason Engineering and Construction for $144,000. The second quote was from Project Design and Piping Inc. for the total of $199,950. The original estimate for the project was $103,845.
Council members inquired why the bids were so much higher than the original estimate. Wessler Engineering project manager Nathan Brune said that his guess was that the bidding climate with all the supply chain was unprecedented right now.
“I know a lot of contractors when putting prices together try to account for supply chain issues,” said Brune.
Brune also mentioned that other things the contractors were balancing were costs. He said that the bidding climate was unprecedented all over the place, not just in water treatment plants and other relatively simple projects, but in all infrastructure projects.
“We have seen numbers very high and also very low,” said Brune.
Answering the questions from one of the council members Brune said that Wessler Engineering already allowed for possible supply issues when estimating the cost and in completion time.
For the last one year or a year and a half, said Brune, the company had also been including in its preliminary analyses such factors as market volatility that accounted for 15%-20% of their estimates.
“We’ve been building those in,” said Brune, noting that even with those factors counted the bids turned out to be higher than the estimate.
Angola Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert said that cash wise the city can support the Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project even in the existing bidding climate with the use of American Rescue Plan funding.
“Cash wise it’s fine, this is something we had in our ARPA funds,” said Herbert.
With that Angola Common Council ruled to then order the Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project went to the lowest responsible bidder.
The estimate for the North Wayne Lift Station Rehabilitation Project, said Brune, was $313,500, and the only bid for it was from Parrish Excavating Inc. for $267,080, and the Common Council moved the offer to the lowest responsible bidder.
More favorable bidding climate for the North Wayne Lift Station Rehabilitation Project in comparison to the Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project the members of the council referred to the fact that those two were for two different utilities.
Brune noted that the water improvement project was unique with items and components that are not commonly bundled together, and the estimate history for it is not as robust.
The wastewater lift station project is more routine, he continued, therefore there was more confidence in the estimate values.
“Also when a project is smaller the prices can fluctuate more,” said Brune.
