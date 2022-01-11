ANGOLA — Author Todd Saylor, like most, is wired differently but one thing that makes him stand out from the majority is his ability to acknowledge, accept and put forth, with pride, that unique difference.
“I was successful at a lot of things but there were things that I didn’t do well in at all,” said Saylor. “I was made fun of growing up, I was called weird and told that I was different or conceded but that’s not at all what it was or is.”
Owner of PayServ Systems and Tom’s Donuts, Saylor created his image and brand, “Wired Differently,” after coming to terms with and embracing his uniqueness in this world, in his family, with his friends and most importantly within himself.
Having sold a nearly combined 6,000 copies of his first two books, “Wired Differently: Leveraging Your Favors on Fulcrum Principles,” independently published in 2019 and “DriftAgain: 8 Traits of Supremely Purposeful People,” independently published in 2021, Saylor said his third book titled “Your Will Be Done” is scheduled for release next month and will pick up where the newest book leaves off.
“It’s been a big surprise and we’ve had a lot of great feedback,” said Saylor. “We have a great group of people here working hard to get everything out, on time, and our following on Facebook and Instagram is growing.”
Having recently started a YouTube channel and conducting sporadic podcasts devoted to his wired differently brand, Saylor enjoys the ability to reach a wider audience in an effort to help them learn that being wired differently is what makes us all great and that honing that uniqueness will only strengthen success.
Despite some people thinking that he might be “wired differently just talking about this,” Saylor said that his book, a foundational book, is set up to teach readers a glossary of words. It’s a great fun book.”
Saylor said that “Drift Again” explores similar traits that successful people possess as well as the one common denominator that causes them to fail throughout their lives.
“There is one trait that stops people from becoming successful,” said Saylor. “They drift again.”
“We drift and then we drift again; we lose focus and then we lose focus again; we sin and then we sin again,” added Saylor. But the one thing that people who are wired differently and are supremely purposeful understand is, they understand their drift.”
Saylor said that at each person’s core, the common denominator in all unsuccessful ventures is not understanding one’s drift.
This second book picks up where the first one left off,” said Saylor. “It’s 20-years later and I forgot what an idiot I was. When the pain stops, we forget how we drift again, that we drift again.”
With the eight steps in Saylor’s book, he gives his readers the ability to work on their subconscious, frontal cortex and years of conditioning.
The third book, Saylor said, “will teach you how to become supremely purposeful.”
To learn more find Wired Differently online at Wireddifferently.com or visit Saylor’s Wired Differently Facebook, Instagram or YouTube channels. Saylors books are available locally at Tom’s Donuts, 807 N. Wayne St., Angola, and PayServ Systems, 300 N. Wayne St., Angola, or online at Amazon.com.
Saylor said, on his website Wireddifferently.com, “I help people see the value of thinking differently and leverage their unique ability with a mindset to think outside the box with a purpose. If you can look at everything from a different point of view, with a clear vision of your ultimate goal with an open mind.
