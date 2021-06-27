Their goal is to expose child predators.
How Bikers Against Predators, a Facebook group operating in northern Indiana, confronts people who think they are meeting up with an underage child makes for compelling video.
A person shared a video with this newspaper from the group’s Facebook page. The video purportedly shows a man who lives in northeastern Indiana area being confronted by members of the group after he allegedly arranged to meet with what he thought was an underage girl. The underage girl was a decoy set up by the group.
Robert is the president of Bikers Against Predators. He declined to provide his last name or where he lives. For him, the issue is personal.
“I have had a child targeted by a predator online,” Robert said.
He said he went to the police, but then formed the group in February of this year “because they said there was nothing that could be done. That adult men could talk to my minor 12-year-old. So we will expose these (child molesters) until laws are changed.”
The group currently has seven members.
Unfortunately, local law enforcement experts say while they understand and can even appreciate the group’s intentions, these kinds of “gotcha” videos usually can’t be used to prosecute alleged offenders. And in confronting people in public places, the general public may be put at risk as well as those trying to confront the suspects.
The video tip was shared with local law enforcement officials who were asked to comment on it.
“Indiana has seen an increase in the number of social media ‘vigilante’ groups attempting to go after suspected online predators without the support of law enforcement,” DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney ClaraMary Winebrenner said. “While these groups may have good intentions, operating outside the scope of law enforcement can be extremely dangerous for both themselves and others, and is not likely to result in a successful prosecution.
“Law enforcement officials are the only ones qualified to conduct these kinds of investigations. Having gone through extensive training, these officials know the right techniques in collecting and preserving the digital evidence that is necessary to prosecute these kinds of cases. Further, they are trained to do the investigations in ways that don’t jeopardize a child-decoy.”
The dangers Bikers Against Predators could potentially face are very real.
“A question one has to ask, is what type of person are they confronting?” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “What if the person confronted was armed with a firearm and felt threatened by his confronters such as the group in the video. There are so many variables that can make a not so seemingly harmless confrontation into a more serious issue.”
“There are a hundred different ways that could go wrong,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said. “To have a lay person making these kinds of (confrontations) is dangerous on a lot of different fronts.”
Police officers receive extensive training in dealing with such situations, Cserep said.
“We understand the risks and do take safety very seriously,” Robert said.
“Personally, I feel these endeavors are not a good thing,” Weber said. “In today’s society there is a growing trend with individuals taking the law into their own hands because they either feel the justice system has forgot about them or they feel the system has let them down with the suspect not receiving a sentence to their liking. When an individual or group of individuals conduct such behavior, one may never know what to expect.”
Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp said he is concerned with not only the safety of the group, but because the confrontations are sometimes happening at hotels or motels, that innocent people could also be put at risk should the target suddenly turn violent.
“The better thing would be if they stumble upon this kind of information is they pass it on to law enforcement,” Harp said.
Steuben County Sheriff RJ Robinson agreed.
“As to the question of citizen involvement, I believe that we should partner with our citizens as our eyes and ears,” Robinson said. “Most of the time our information comes from good organizations or private citizens, informing us of issues that may be present in our communities, and give us the working knowledge so that we may start an investigation or continuing to add to an investigation with the ultimate goal being a criminal arrest if the facts are present.”
Winebrenner encouraged people to help law enforcement, not take the place of.
“I want to encourage the residents of DeKalb County not to take the law into their own hands,” Winebrenner said. “Confrontations of this nature are capable of turning violent quickly. Vigilantes also open themselves up to potential lawsuits.
“Child sexual abuse is one of the most significant problems in our society today, but these “stings” are not a safe or effective way to combat it.”
