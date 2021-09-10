ANGOLA — The Sept. 11 attacks on America, like many an international incident, has had an impact on Trine University and its international student population.
Since Sept. 11, Trine has reflected the many changes that have come about when it comes to delivery of education to internationals throughout educational institutions in the United States, said David Colbert, assistant vice president of International Services and Global Partnerships at Trine.
“There is never a lack of students who want to come to the United States, but there are hurdles,” Colbert said.
Some of the hurdles are cyclical due to a variety of world events. Thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in anti-international sentiment in the United States against mainly Asian students. Immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks, there was anti-Muslim sentiment.
“International economic problems, social issues and catastrophes, such as 9/11, the Great Recession and the pandemic, can accelerate trends that were already happening into a faster pace,” Colbert said.
In the wake of Sept. 11, the United States created the Department of Homeland Security and implemented the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System in 2003. SEVIS is an online system for overseeing students with F1 visas and was partially a response to the fact that some of the 9/11 hijackers were in the United States on F1 visas. Designated school officials, including international staff at Trine, are required to keep student information up-to-date, making sure students maintain their status, and are on target to complete their education.
A positive result from Sept. 11 was a 2005 agreement between President George W. Bush and King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia to improve educational exchange between the two countries. As a result, more than 100,000 Saudi students have attended universities in the United States, with their education fully funded by the Saudi government through the Saudi Arabia Cultural Mission. Trine had 318 Saudi students attend between 2010 and 2020.
Colbert was teaching in the Sultanate of Oman on Sept. 11, 2001, and said one reaction in the region was that more Arab students sought out education in the Middle East due to the anti-Muslim sentiment that developed in the US.
“Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, for example, developed a more robust higher education infrastructure, and multiple institutions in the United States set up campuses over there,” Colbert said. “It also led to more thorough screening and interviews of F1 students.”
For decades, Trine, and previously Tri-State University and Tri-State College, has worked to make sure international students have a positive experience in Angola, no matter what the particular geopolitical atmosphere might be at any given point in time.
“There has been a lot of person-to-person contact with Trine students, members of the campus community and local host families. A lot of people in Angola got an introduction to these young people from a culture that they might have previously seen only through stereotypes,” Colbert said.
Overall international student enrollment in the United States has declined the last two years. Participation in the SACM program has fallen off, a consequence of tighter restrictions on the SACM scholarship program, tougher visa requirements and the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, due to media reports of anti-international sentiment in the United States, parents in other countries are sometimes fearful for their children’s safety and decline to send them abroad for studies.
In response, many American universities, including Trine, are expanding efforts to deliver education overseas.
Unlike the United States, which is forecasting a huge decrease in domestic enrollments, the college-age population is a huge demographic in parts of Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
