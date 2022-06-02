ANGOLA — Young cyclists are encouraged to attend the upcoming Trail Safety Day event on Saturday.
Sponsored by Steuben County Trails, from 9-11 a.m. at Commons Park, children can bring their bikes and make the most of the educational experience.
During the two hour event, kids can expect to ride a Bicycle Safety Course.
Participants that opt to journey through the course will receive a free helmet, while supplies last.
Other freebies include a Bicycle Safety Check and treats provided by Fire & Italian Ice. Additionally, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will be providing information regarding a new program launch.
Attendees are asked to meet at the parking area near the park office off of John Street, near the softball diamond.
